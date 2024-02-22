14:35
USD 89.43
EUR 96.57
RUB 0.97
English

Transparency International urges to reject "foreign representatives" draft law

The international organization Transparency International calls for Kyrgyzstan’s parliament to reject a Russian-inspired draft law that would classify externally funded civil society organizations as «foreign representatives».

As the statement says, restrictive measure targeting NGOs is aimed at stigmatizing them and potentially forcing them to cease operations, which has a chilling effect on the already shrinking civic space in the country.

The proposed legislation is part of a worrying trend in which Kyrgyzstani authorities have intensified efforts to restrict access to information, suppress free speech, and limit civic engagement.

Transparency International

This includes other legislative measures such as a draft law to restrict media, pressure on independent media outlets, and the arrests and prosecution of prominent activists and journalists.

As the organization notes, if the proposed legislation on ‘’foreign representatives’’ is enacted, hundreds of organizations that receive funding from abroad and engage in legitimate activities aimed at promoting public dialogue and advocate for improvements in legislation will face difficulties.

The draft law would grant public authorities oversight powers and potentially impose criminal sanctions for vaguely outlined criminal offences. Organizations will have to choose to register as ‘’foreign representatives’’ and submit to excessive state control or refuse to do so and risk suspension and eventual liquidation.

«The proposed law is incompatible with Kyrgyzstan’s international human rights commitments. Despite criticism from the international community, Kyrgyzstan’s decision makers seem determined to advance this dangerous agenda. If enacted, the law could seriously threaten Kyrgyzstan’s civil society and should be withdrawn,» Altynai Myrzabekova, Regional Advisor for Europe and Central Asia from Transparency International, said.

On October 25, 2023, the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan adopted in the first reading changes to the Law on NGOs and the Criminal Code, initiated by Nadira Narmatova and a group of deputies, which provide for the introduction of the concept of «foreign representative» (analogue to a foreign agent in Russian legislation). The document was adopted in the second reading at a meeting of the relevant committee on January 23, 2024.

The bill will be considered in the second reading today at a meeting of the Parliament.
link: https://24.kg/english/287423/
views: 126
Print
Related
Transparency International призывает парламент отозвать законопроект о НКО
NGO law: Provision on criminal liability removed from document
Foreign agents law: Deputies return document to committees for revision
OSCE: Kyrgyzstan’s bill on “foreign representatives” should be reviewed
Кыргызстан занял 141-е место в Индексе восприятия коррупции — 2023
HRW calls on Parliament of Kyrgyzstan to reject foreign agents draft law
Nadira Narmatova in Geneva. Who financed deputy's trip abroad?
Foreign agents law: Kyrgyzstan warned about its impact on work with donors
Foreign agents law: UK Ambassador advises MPs to listen to UN
Nic Bowler: NGOs are not obliged to register as foreign agents in the UK
Popular
Finance Ministry deposits free budget money in commercial banks Finance Ministry deposits free budget money in commercial banks
Turkey extends visa-free regime for Kyrgyzstanis to six months Turkey extends visa-free regime for Kyrgyzstanis to six months
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 1.11 more kilometers of border line Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 1.11 more kilometers of border line
Activities of brothel stopped in Sokuluk district Activities of brothel stopped in Sokuluk district
22 February, Thursday
14:28
More than 3,500 measles cases registered since beginning of year in Kyrgyzstan More than 3,500 measles cases registered since beginnin...
14:21
Deputy Minister of Labour Ulan Chanachev detained
14:01
Transparency International urges to reject "foreign representatives" draft law
13:53
Suspect in beating pregnant National Hospital nurse detained
13:40
Prescription drug addiction: 5 criminal cases initiated against pharmacists