Development of Kyzyl-Ompol: What Sadyr Japarov talked about with villagers

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov in Balykchi met with activists and representatives of local authorities of Ton district, Issyk-Kul region and Kochkor district of Naryn region. Details of the conversation between the head of state and citizens were reported.

Experts in rare precious metals and uranium told residents that it is a mistake to call Kyzyl-Ompol a uranium field.

«95 percent of it consists of titanomagnetite, uranium is only 0.17 percent. There is no harm to the environment; on the contrary, it will bring benefits due to the removal of uranium. Heavy components are separated using electricity. No chemicals are used in Kyzyl-Ompol. The chemical process will take place in Kant,» the specialists said.

The head of state said that before the moratorium on the development of Kyzyl-Ompol field is lifted, the mining site will be examined by specialists.

«We won’t develop it right away. First, specialists need to study the field. First of all, I think about the people and about my children and relatives who live in this region,» he said.

Sadyr Japarov added that 100 percent of the profit from Kyzyl-Ompol will go to the state budget.

«Previously, the field was developed by private entrepreneurs. If the state takes control, more than a thousand new jobs will be created, employing local residents. To do this, we will send 50 people a year to Russia for training so that they become specialists in the development of rare precious metals. The local budget will cease to be subsidized,» the president said.

In the spring of 2019, the country experienced a wave of rallies against the project to develop Tash-Bulak uranium deposit in Issyk-Kul region. The result of numerous protests was the revocation of the license for uranium development. Later, the republic passed a law prohibiting the exploration and development of uranium and thorium deposits.

This uranium deposit is located on the northern side of Kyzyl-Ompol mountain at an altitude of 1,640-3,000 meters above sea level. Geological exploration work in this area was carried out in 1950-1957.

Surrounded by a ring of mountains, the small settlement Kok-Moinok-2, the population of which in 2019 was only 170 people, is located 12 kilometers away from the uranium mine.

In turn, Tash-Bulak is a small valley in front of Kuvaky Pass. A highway runs through it and two power lines pass through it. A railroad is located nearby.

Kok-Moinok is a tourist place. Tourist routes are organized there. For example, tours to Kok-Moinok canyons are very popular.