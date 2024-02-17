Five percent of children in residential facilities of Kyrgyzstan have no parents

Only 5 percent of children in residential facilities of Kyrgyzstan do not have parents. The Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration reported.

According to its data, there are currently 9,973 children in 137 residential institutions in the country. Of these institutions, 69 are state-run, 17 are municipal, 39 are private, and 12 are religious. Over the past 10 years, the number of residential facilities in Kyrgyzstan has increased from 117 to 137. At the same time, the number of children living in them has decreased, Minister Gulnara Baatyrova said.

The ministry’s territorial offices conduct constant monitoring to detect children in difficult life situations. Over 325,000 household visits were made in 2023. More than 88,000 children of migrant workers were identified.

«At least 701 out of detected were taken under guardianship by court decision, 530 were granted temporary guardianship, 14 children were returned to school, more than 100 children were placed in rehabilitation centers, residential institutions and foster families,» the minister said at a meeting of the Council on Women’s Rights, Children’s Rights and Gender Equality under the Speaker of the Parliament.