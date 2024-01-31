Video cameras installed in all residential institutions of Labor Ministry

Video cameras have been installed in all social residential institutions of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of Kyrgyzstan, where the elderly, children and adults with disabilities live. The press service of the ministry reported.

This was done to monitor the quality of services provided to the care recipients and suppression of illegal actions of employees.

Work is also underway to connect social residential institutions to the administrative situational center, which was created to provide the President and the Cabinet with qualitative and analytical data.

At least 2,332 people live in 17 social residential institutions, 522 of them are elderly and persons with general disease disability, 1,810 people — adults and children with psychoneurological diagnoses.