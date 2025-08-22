Labor Ministry of Kyrgyzstan on main goals of demographic policy until 2040

Kyrgyzstan is developing an Action Plan for the implementation of the first stage of the Concept of Demographic Policy until 2040. The press service of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration reported.

On August 21, the ministry held a meeting with representatives of government agencies and international experts dedicated to the development of an Action Plan for the implementation of stage I (2026-2030) of the Concept of Demographic Policy.

First Deputy Minister Aliza Soltonbekova noted that in the coming years, Kyrgyzstan is entering a «demographic window of opportunity», when the high proportion of the working-age population creates conditions for effective investment in human capital.

According to the ministry, the main goals of the demographic policy include:

• preservation and increase of the nation;

• maintaining the birth rate at a level of at least 2.15 children per woman;

• increasing life expectancy to 79 years;

• reducing mortality, especially among the working-age population;

• strengthening the institution of the family;

• creating decent jobs and changing migration trends.

To achieve these goals, it is planned to implement a set of measures in the areas of education, healthcare, social policy, economy and migration.