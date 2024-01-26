13:17
Alymkadyr Beishenaliev gets acquainted with activities of medical schools

Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Alymkadyr Beishenaliev got acquainted with activities of several medical schools. The press center of the ministry reported.

According to it, the minister visited the International Medical University (IMU) and its college, Eurasian International University and familiarized himself with the process of training and practical classes. He visited the university clinic, where students receive practical skills.

«Alymkadyr Beishenaliev noted the good material and technical base and equipping of the universities and college. In the latter, training of students in the specialty «Pharmacy» and the scientific theme of the department «Endemic medicinal plants of the Kyrgyz Republic,» as well as the direction of the educational process in the training of nursing personnel in palliative care and assistance were of particular interest,» the Ministry of Health said.

It was noted that IMU has passed program accreditation for compliance with international training standards. More than 1,200 foreign students receive medical education at the university.

The official noted that at a meeting with his Pakistani counterpart on January 10 the issue of the quality of medical education received by citizens of Pakistan in medical educational institutions in Kyrgyzstan was raised. Then Alymkadyr Beishenaliev expressed readiness to check the work of medical universities for compliance with international educational requirements.

In addition, the minister talked to students and emphasized the importance of obtaining compulsory medical insurance. He emphasized that with the adoption of the Law on Medical Insurance of Citizens in the Kyrgyz Republic foreign students without insurance have to pay for medical services as uninsured citizens of foreign countries, not as students. The heads of the medical school assured that work in this direction is being actively carried out and all students will get medical insurance.
