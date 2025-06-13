Israel's strikes on Iran: Kyrgyzstan calls on to exercise maximum restraint

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic expressed extreme concern about the escalation of tension between Israel and Iran. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic said in a statement.

«Kyrgyzstan calls on both sides to exercise maximum restraint and, in order to find a peaceful resolution to the current situation, to refrain from actions that could further escalate the situation in the region,» the ministry said.

On the night of June 13, Israel launched strikes on Iran, with explosions reported in Tehran. By 6 a.m. Bishkek time, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the completion of the first phase of strikes on military targets in Iran.

The Israeli army cited the fact that Iran had enough enriched uranium to make several bombs within days as the reason for Nation of Lions operation. The strikes on Tehran were called a necessary measure against an «imminent threat.»

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operation would continue «for as many days as necessary.»