Three diseases from which Kyrgyzstanis die most often named

Cardiovascular diseases take the leading place in the structure of causes of mortality in Kyrgyzstan — 52 percent. The Republican Center for Health Promotion and Mass Communication reported, citing the E-Health Center.

Neoplasms take the second place — 12.2 percent, injuries and poisonings take the third place — 7.5 percent, then respiratory diseases — 5.5 percent and digestive diseases — 5.4 percent.

«The data clearly show that the main causes of mortality in the republic are non-infectious diseases. They pose a serious threat to the health of the population of the Kyrgyz Republic, becoming the main cause of morbidity, disability, and cause 80 percent of all cases of premature death of citizens,» the center said.

Non-communicable diseases are also called chronic diseases. As a rule, they have a long course and develop as a result of the combined effect of genetic, physiological, environmental and behavioral factors.

The main types are cardiovascular (heart attack and stroke), cancer, chronic respiratory diseases (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma) and diabetes mellitus.