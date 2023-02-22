Hajj 2023: Jazeera Airways to serve pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan

Jazeera Airways won the competition for transportations of Kyrgyz pilgrims. The Spiritual Directorate of the Muslims of Kyrgyzstan (SDMK) reported.

According to it, the Kuwaiti airline will operate flights to transport pilgrims from the Kyrgyz Republic who go to the holy places of Mecca and Medina.

Four Kyrgyz and Arab airlines submitted their applications, including Flynas, which transported pilgrims in 2022, but none of them met the requirements at the first stage of the competitive selection. The SDMK announced the competition again. Only airlines of Kyrgyzstan and Saudi Arabia could participate in it.

Saudi Arabia allocated 6,000 quotas for pilgrims from Kyrgyzstan.