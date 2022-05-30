Migrants ready to educate their children in Kyrgyz online schools

Migrants are ready to educate children in Kyrgyz online schools. Deputy Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov announced a meeting of the parliamentary committee on social policy.

According to him, migrants are willing to pay to educate children in Kyrgyz schools online.

«I received a lot of requests from our migrants who work abroad — in Egypt, Malaysia, Russia. They want to educate their children in Kyrgyz schools. Many of our citizens are abroad now. If we lose the language, culture, we will lose the nation. For example, the Peace Corps sends thousands of migrants to different countries every year to teach people English. We can also implement such an initiative and send volunteers to Turkey and Malaysia to teach children of migrants and ethnic Kyrgyz. I am ready to gather the first group of volunteers,» he said.

MP Nurzhigit Kadyrbekov initiates creation of an online school for children of migrants.