Edil Baisalov invites Central Asian countries to develop joint projects

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov took part in the business forum Business Partnership between the European Union and Central Asia. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Edil Baisalov noted that such a forum is held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time and it is dedicated to discussing key issues facing Kyrgyzstan and its partners from the European Union and Central Asia.

«Despite the rich natural and human resources, each country of Central Asia is too far and small to attract serious attention, but as a region we can present our «point of view» to the European Union. Only as a dynamic, smart, integrated and peaceful region, our region can play a meaningful role in the world. It also means that it is necessary to develop our region, invest and implement joint mutually beneficial projects,» the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet said.

He stressed that only by joining forces, it is possible to ensure sustainable growth of the economies of countries, develop fair rules for trade and fair competition, manage water resources, fight extremism, and reduce poverty. This will also help to solve the most acute social problems, promote interethnic cohesion and cope with other threats of the modern world, primarily mitigation and adaptation of countries to climate change.

Deputy Prime Minister Edil Baisalov expressed the hope that the ideas and recommendations developed on the sidelines of the forum would raise partnership relations between the countries to a new level, contribute to the further consolidation and development of positive trends in trade and economic relations between the countries participating in the event, and would also contribute to implementation of new useful initiatives.