Drivers of minibuses demand to increase fare in Osh city

Minibus drivers demand higher fares in Osh city. The head of the Municipal Economy and Transport Department of the City Hall of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan Urali Ramanov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, this issue is under public discussion now.

«It is proposed to increase the fare in minibuses up to 15 soms, in municipal transport — up to 10 soms,» he noted.

The fare for travel in public transport has been increased in Bishkek on November 1. This decision was made by the deputies of the City Council. Travel in trolleybuses and buses, regardless of the form of ownership, costs 11 soms, in minibuses — 15 soms. Fares have also been increased in Kara-Balta, both within the city and on Kara-Balta — Bishkek route.