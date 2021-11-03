Elections 2021: CEC accredits 109 international observers

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) accredited 109 international observers from 28 countries. Expert of the International Department of CEC, Lyudmila Kutueva, announced at a meeting.

According to her, international observers represent eight electoral bodies, five international organizations and four diplomatic missions.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.