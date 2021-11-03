CEC approves form and text of ballots for single-mandate constituencies

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) approved the form and text of ballots for single-mandate constituencies. Press service of CEC reported.

The decision was made in accordance with the laws on elections of the President and deputies of the Parliament and on the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.