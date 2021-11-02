Nizhniy Dzhal and Gagarin Street to have no heating until November 5

Residents of Nizhniy Dzhal and Gagarin Street in Bishkek will be left without heating. Press service of the capital’s City Hall reported.

The reason for the shutdown is the suspension of gas supply by Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC due to tie-in of the newly installed underground gas pipeline on Dzhamanbaev Street.

Bishkekteploenergo was also forced to suspend heating and hot water supply from November 1 to November 5.

A repair team and all the necessary equipment of Gazprom Kyrgyzstan LLC are working on site.

Bishkek City Hall apologizes for the inconvenience caused.