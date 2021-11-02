12:12
Defense Ministry of Kyrgyzstan to take out expired rocket fuel to Russia

Component of expired rocket fuel will be taken out of Novopavlovka village, Chui region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Ministry of Defense reported.

In 2019 the government asked the OSCE to assist in the liquidation of rocket fuel component stocks.

«Disposal of rocket fuel components located in Kyrgyzstan is technically feasible and should be done as soon as possible. The last batch of rocket fuel component — «mélange» — will be transported from the Defense Ministry’s warehouse in Novopavlovka village to the railway station, from where it will be transported to Russia to the waste disposal facility. The fuel component will be processed there into civilian products that are safe for human use. More than 140 tons of «mélange» are exported from the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic, which reduces the threat to human and environmental safety,» the ministry said.

Melange

A highly toxic and hazardous substance that poses a threat to human and environmental safety. In case of a leak, «mélange» can cause serious groundwater contamination as well as release toxic fumes that can spread to nearby residential areas, causing serious harm to human health.
