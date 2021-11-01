13:17
Sadyr Japarov to attend reception hosted by British royal family

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov is the only head of Central Asian state, who arrived to attend the Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland.

As a member of the delegation, the Deputy Prime Minister Edil Baisalov told 24.kg news agency, today Sadyr Japarov will be officially greeted by the host of the summit, the Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson. The head of the Kyrgyz Republic will also meet with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

A number of meetings are expected on the sidelines of the forum with other foreign colleagues, heads of international climate organizations and multilateral development banks.

In the evening, Sadyr Japarov will take part in a reception hosted by the royal family. Prince Charles will also attend it.

The Climate Change Conference has been postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Leaders of more than 100 countries of the world will sum up the results of the five-year cycle, which started with signing of the Paris Agreement in 2015. It provides that in the current century, the temperature on the planet on average should not rise by more than 2, it is better — by 1.5 degrees Celsius. It is believed that this very threshold will allow avoiding irreversible impact on the ecosystem. But the document still does not specify a mechanism for monitoring its observance, or enforcement measures.

In Glasgow, the convention parties should also agree to provide sustainable aid of $100 billion per year to least developed countries making the transition to green energy.
