New public transport fares take effect in Bishkek

New public transport fares took effect today in the capital of Kyrgyzstan.

On September 28, deputies of the City Council supported a draft resolution providing for an increase in fares.

The decree of the Bishkek City Council came into force today, on November 1. Travel in trolleybuses and buses with an engine capacity of over 3,000 cubic centimeters, regardless of the form of ownership, now costs 11 soms; in minibuses, buses with an engine capacity of less than 3,000 cubic centimeters — 15 soms.

Discount travel in public transport for pensioners remains. They can travel for free in buses and trolleybuses. As for minibuses, the fare for pensioners is 8 soms, but this tariff is valid from 8.00 to 21.00 only.
