English

President of Kyrgyzstan to take part in Climate Change Conference in Glasgow

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will pay a working visit to Glasgow (United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland) on November 1-2. Press service of the head of state reported.

Sadyr Japarov will take part in the opening of the 26th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and will deliver a message at the Summit of World Leaders.

On the sidelines of the summit, he will meet with heads of international climate organizations and multilateral development banks.

The Conference of the Parties is the decision-making body responsible for monitoring and reviewing the implementation of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. It unites 197 countries and territories. The conference has been held annually since 1995.
