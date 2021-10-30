15:23
Stories of successful Kyrgyz women to be included in Wikipedia

It is planned to include stories of successful women of Kyrgyzstan in Wikipedia. Media Policy Institute Public Foundation is recruiting a team of volunteers — students to the project «WikiGap. Women of Kyrgyzstan.» Facebook page of the Foundation says.

The goal of the project is to help reduce the information gap about Kyrgyz women in Wikipedia.

Within the framework of the project, volunteers will be taught the basics of filling out the world famous online encyclopedia, they will consider all possible channels for collecting information about women in Kyrgyzstan, and taught how to prepare materials for Wikipedia, and register as editors in it.

To participate in volunteer practice, it is necessary fill out a questionnaire and write a motivation letter, why you want to become a part of the project before October 31 at the link.

Requirements for candidates:

  • Over 18 years old;
  • Experienced PC user;
  • Competent writing;
  • Presence of a gadget with a video camera and an audio system (for online training and writing materials);
  • Language skills: Kyrgyz, Russian, English.

Duration of volunteer practice is 4 months (November 2021 — February 2022). Volunteer work schedule — at least 12 hours a week.
