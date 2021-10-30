12:12
Some districts of Bishkek to have no gas for five days

Gas supply of some districts of Bishkek will be suspended from November 1 to November 5. Gazprom Kyrgyzstan company reported.

The medium-pressure gas pipeline on Dzhamanbaev Street will be shut down to connect new consumers.

Area bounded by Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue, Pozharsky Lane, Sadyrbaev, Gagarin, Mederov, Abai, Akhunbaev, Tashkumyrskaya, Azhibek Baatyr Streets in Nizhniy Dzhal microdistrict will have no gas.

The company told that suspension of natural gas supply is necessary to comply with safety regulations.
