16:14
USD 84.80
EUR 98.29
RUB 1.20
English

Half of Kyrgyzstan's population assesses relations with Russia as good

Half of the population of Kyrgyzstan (50 percent) assessed relations with Russia as good. Study conducted by the International Republican Institute (IRI) says.

At the same time, 31 percent of Kyrgyzstanis believe that cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Russia is developing very fruitfully. 34 percent of respondents believe that relations with Turkey are built better. 63 percent believe that relations with Uzbekistan are developing very dynamically.

Relations with Tajikistan are very bad, 38 percent of the respondents said.

At least 31 percent of respondents described cooperation with the United States as neither good nor bad. Nineteen percent gave this assessment to cooperation with the European Union.

The opinion poll was conducted from September 11 to September 26, 2021 by interviewing through mobile and landline phones using computer technology. The sample group is n = 1,209 residents of Kyrgyzstan aged 18 and over.
link: https://24.kg/english/212160/
views: 41
Print
Related
Majority of Kyrgyzstanis concerned about high prices and subsistence rate
Only 8 percent of Kyrgyzstanis satisfied with fight against coronavirus
28 percent of respondents take coronavirus very seriously
Only 8 percent of surveyed Kyrgyzstanis consider work of CEC as effective
Approval rating of Sadyr Japarov slightly improves
Kyrgyzstan to get 200,000 doses of Sputnik Light vaccine from Russia for free
Russia to deploy new communication systems in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
Kyrgyzstan buys drones from Turkey and Russia - Kamchybek Tashiev
Student arrested after shooting at school in Perm Krai of Russia
Russia to test nasal vaccine against COVID-19
Popular
Kumtor developments: Court denies motion for appeal as of right of Kyrgyzstan Kumtor developments: Court denies motion for appeal as of right of Kyrgyzstan
Mass food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy: Number of patients grows to 118 Mass food poisoning at Imperiya Pizzy: Number of patients grows to 118
Two residential areas of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow Two residential areas of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow
Sadyr Japarov receives outgoing Ambassador of Azerbaijan Sadyr Japarov receives outgoing Ambassador of Azerbaijan
29 October, Friday
16:11
Akylbek Japarov tells delegation from Turkey about gold mining in Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov tells delegation from Turkey about gold...
16:04
Half of Kyrgyzstan's population assesses relations with Russia as good
15:40
Border conflict in Batken: Stories of eyewitness evacuated from conflict zone
14:01
Aida Kasymalieva to perform duties of Speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan
13:52
Majority of Kyrgyzstanis concerned about high prices and subsistence rate