Half of Kyrgyzstan's population assesses relations with Russia as good

Half of the population of Kyrgyzstan (50 percent) assessed relations with Russia as good. Study conducted by the International Republican Institute (IRI) says.

At the same time, 31 percent of Kyrgyzstanis believe that cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Russia is developing very fruitfully. 34 percent of respondents believe that relations with Turkey are built better. 63 percent believe that relations with Uzbekistan are developing very dynamically.

Relations with Tajikistan are very bad, 38 percent of the respondents said.

At least 31 percent of respondents described cooperation with the United States as neither good nor bad. Nineteen percent gave this assessment to cooperation with the European Union.

The opinion poll was conducted from September 11 to September 26, 2021 by interviewing through mobile and landline phones using computer technology. The sample group is n = 1,209 residents of Kyrgyzstan aged 18 and over.