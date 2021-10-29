11:39
Agriculture Ministry to conduct own investigation into arrest of Deputy Minister

The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan will conduct its own internal investigation into the arrest of a Deputy Minister Ilyich Marsbek uulu. The head of the ministry, Askarbek Dzhanybekov, said at a briefing in Bishkek.

«The State Committee for National Security is carrying out investigative measures. I signed an order to establish a commission to investigate this fact. Based on the results of its work, I will report the results of the internal investigation,» he said.

Ilyich Marsbek uulu was detained by the State Committee for National Security on suspicion of corruption. According to the investigation, a group of officials of the ministry and individual companies colluded and for several years created artificial barriers to the unhindered export of agricultural products outside the country. The former deputy head of the ministry Amangeldy Isaev was detained together with him.
