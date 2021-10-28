COVID-19 vaccination: Where and when Kyrgyzstanis can get Pfizer vaccine

The head of the Republican Center for Immunoprophylaxis Gulbara Ishenapysova told 24.kg news agency when and where it is possible to get the Pfizer vaccine against coronavirus, which has been delivered to Kyrgyzstan yesterday.

According to her, the shipment of the vaccine lasted until the morning. «We will try to transport it to Bishkek and Chui region tomorrow, and then — to the south of the country. This vaccine will be available to the Kyrgyzstanis (previously not vaccinated against COVID-19 — Note of 24.kg news agency) in all central vaccination centers in Bishkek most likely this Saturday. There will be no restrictions,» the head of the center said.

Earlier it was reported that due to special storage conditions, Pfizer will be available in large cities of the republic only. However, this issue has been resolved.

«We have undergone training, representatives of the manufacturer came to the republic, installed refrigerators. This vaccine is stored at a temperature of −70 degrees in the central warehouse, then we defrost it, deliver it to the regions at −20 degrees, and this vaccine can be stored in Family Medicine Centers at a temperature of +2 ... + 8 for up to 30 days. The vaccine will be available in the near future in all regions, we are training health workers,» Gulbara Ishenapysova added.

The vaccine requires two shots.

Mass vaccination began in Kyrgyzstan in the spring. At the moment, 963,800 people have been vaccinated with the first dose, 730,500 people have completed the full course of vaccination.