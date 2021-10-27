Edil Baisalov and JICA Permanent Representative discuss professional development

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov met with JICA Resident Representative in Kyrgyzstan Nemoto Naoyuki. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Edil Baisalov thanked the government of Japan for the assistance provided in the framework of cooperation between the two countries, and stressed that work with development partners will be stepped up. The parties discussed issues of professional development of civil servants. In particular, they talked about the Human Resource Development Scholarship (JDS) program.

The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers noted that the new Cabinet intends to attract highly qualified personnel.

«As you know, skilled personnel are needed for successful implementation of reforms. We not only hold the positions of employment for civil servants enrolled in the JDS program, but we will also move them up the career ladder after its completion. We will increase our cooperation within the framework of this program and other development projects,» Edil Baisalov said.