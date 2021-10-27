Heads of companies having tax debts to be banned from leaving country

Heads of companies will be prohibited from leaving the country, if their tax debt exceeds 100,000 soms. It was announced at a meeting of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan during consideration of the concept of the Tax Code.

According to the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov, the travel ban applies to heads of firms, companies with the primary and second signatories, as well as employees responsible for the financial affairs of the company.

«At the second stage, we intend to impose a ban on the sale of property before payment of the tax debt. Let them first pay taxes, especially if the debt is only 100,000 soms, and then have a rest in Dubai and London. We are moving from liberal views to order,» Akylbek Japarov said.

Deputy Dastan Bekeshev proposed to raise the amount of the travel banned tax debt to 500,000 soms.