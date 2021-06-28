Israel adds Kyrgyzstan in travel warning list

The Ministry of Health of Israel on Sunday put out a «severe» travel warning for Belarus and Kyrgyzstan due to the high risk of coronavirus in those countries. Newsru.co.il reports.

The travel advisory list now includes Uganda, Uruguay, United Arab Emirates, Seychelles, Ethiopia, Bolivia, Belarus, Namibia, Paraguay, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Kyrgyzstan and Tunisia.

The Ministry of Health said that if the epidemiological situation does not improve in Belarus and Kyrgyzstan in the near future, the states will be included in the list of «maximum risk countries», which already includes Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico and Russia.

Travel to these countries is prohibited for Israeli citizens — except for exceptional humanitarian cases and for citizens permanently residing in these countries.

At least 1,081 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 were registered in Kyrgyzstan over the past day.