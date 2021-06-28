13:22
USD 84.66
EUR 101.11
RUB 1.17
English

Israel adds Kyrgyzstan in travel warning list

The Ministry of Health of Israel on Sunday put out a «severe» travel warning for Belarus and Kyrgyzstan due to the high risk of coronavirus in those countries. Newsru.co.il reports.

The travel advisory list now includes Uganda, Uruguay, United Arab Emirates, Seychelles, Ethiopia, Bolivia, Belarus, Namibia, Paraguay, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Kyrgyzstan and Tunisia.

The Ministry of Health said that if the epidemiological situation does not improve in Belarus and Kyrgyzstan in the near future, the states will be included in the list of «maximum risk countries», which already includes Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico and Russia.

Travel to these countries is prohibited for Israeli citizens — except for exceptional humanitarian cases and for citizens permanently residing in these countries.

At least 1,081 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 were registered in Kyrgyzstan over the past day.
link: https://24.kg/english/199104/
views: 82
Print
Related
Third wave of COVID-19: Incidence in children is growing
42 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
9,936 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,054 - in serious condition
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
1,081 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 121,946 in total
Seven patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
8,919 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,013 - in serious condition
36 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
892 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 119,873 in total
Uzbekistan tightens restrictions due to growth in coronavirus incidence
Popular
NGOs ask Prime Minister of Canada to investigate Centerra’s activities at Kumtor NGOs ask Prime Minister of Canada to investigate Centerra’s activities at Kumtor
Third wave of COVID-19: Ulukbek Maripov addresses Kyrgyzstanis Third wave of COVID-19: Ulukbek Maripov addresses Kyrgyzstanis
Kyrgyzstan extends period of registration of foreigners Kyrgyzstan extends period of registration of foreigners
Fire breaks out at Jalal-Abad airport Fire breaks out at Jalal-Abad airport
28 June, Monday
13:17
Sadyr Japarov meets with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Sadyr Japarov meets with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov
13:09
Illegal enrichment: Aliyarbek Abzhaliev returns to Kyrgyzstan
13:00
Israel adds Kyrgyzstan in travel warning list
12:26
Third wave of COVID-19: Incidence in children is growing
10:51
Athletes from Kyrgyzstan win medals at Wrestling Tournament in Turkey