Kyrgyzstan presents new national climate pledge under Paris Agreement

The Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Technical Control of the Kyrgyz Republic presented the national climate pledge, marking its renewed commitment to the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement. The presentation took place yesterday with the assistance of UNDP.

The event is timed to coincide with the UN Climate Change Conference COP-26, which will begin its work on November 1 in Glasgow (UK). In turn, its participants — world leaders universally agreed to advance climate actions to limit temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius, while pursuing efforts to limit to a safer 1.5 degrees.

Kyrgyzstan also approved Nationally Determined Contributions (NDS) under the Paris Agreement.

According to the updated NDC, by 2030 Kyrgyzstan is committed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15.97 percent.

At the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov made a statement: «At the same time, Kyrgyzstan will try to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. The Kyrgyz economy is gradually «greening» with more and more carbon-free energy sources being put into operation, meaning, first of all, hydroelectric power plants. In order to ensure energy security, Kyrgyzstan intends to gradually implement a number of projects for the construction of hydropower plants, which are environmentally friendly sources of energy. Access to modern, clean and affordable energy services in developing countries is critical to achieving the global development goals of Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.»

«Transitioning to a low carbon economy will create new jobs through the expansion of the domestic renewable energy sector,» Louise Chamberlain, UNDP’s Resident Representative in Kyrgyzstan said.

UNDP supported Kyrgyzstan’s new climate pledge through the Climate Promise initiative. UNDP’s Climate Promise aims to support global, transformational climate action by supporting countries to enhance their NDCs in 2021 and beyond. The initiative being delivered in over 118 countries — making it the world’s largest support offer of this kind. UNDP’s Climate Promise is supported by Germany, Sweden, EU, Italy, Spain and other core contributors.
