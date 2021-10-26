19:58
Foreign drug dealer detained in Batken region with hashish

A foreign drug dealer was detained in Batken region. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

A citizen of Tajikistan, who delivered and sold drugs, was detained on the main road in Zhashtyk village. At least 9 kilograms of Afghan hashish were seized from him. The detainee was placed in the temporary detention facility of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leilek district.

The fact was registered under article 267 «Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
