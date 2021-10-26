17:44
Adilet Kubanychbekov appointed new head of Customs Service

Adilet Kubanychbekov became the new head of the State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan. The state service informed 24.kg news agency.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov signed the corresponding order. Adilet Kubanychbekov was introduced to the team today. In addition, his deputies were also appointed — Erik Iriskulbekov and Azamat Abdykalykov.

Adilet Kubanychbekov headed the Silk Way logistics center.

The former chairman of the Customs Service, Samat Isabekov, resigned. Two deputy heads of the State Customs Service, Kiyalbek Mukashev and Kubanych Shatemirov, also left their positions.
