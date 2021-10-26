12:31
USD 84.79
EUR 98.78
RUB 1.21
English

Elections 2021: CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 31 international observers

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has accredited 31 international observers. The Central Election Commission reported.

Representatives of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, the Regional Office of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Central Asia, the Supreme Election Council of Turkey obtained accreditation.

In total, 81 international observers from 25 states received permission from the CEC to monitor the elections of deputies.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.
link: https://24.kg/english/211641/
views: 133
Print
Related
Elections 2021: CEC registers 234 candidates in single-seat constituencies
Elections 2021: CEC accredits 50 international observers
Elections 2021: Observers of OSCE / ODIHR mission arrive in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov invites CIS observers to monitor parliamentary elections
Elections 2021: 9 out of 23 parties deposit electoral pledge
Elections 2021: About 58 percent of Kyrgyzstanis positively assess CEC activity
EU expects freedom of expression, pluralism in parliamentary elections
128 single-mandate candidates announce participation in election campaign
Elections 2021: Three parties, number of associations form another coalition
Iskender Matraimov intends to run for parliamentary deputy seat
Popular
We will no longer live as directed by the Canadians - President Japarov We will no longer live as directed by the Canadians - President Japarov
President Sadyr Japarov to hold press conference for media President Sadyr Japarov to hold press conference for media
Sadyr Japarov intends to resettle all ethnic Kyrgyz living in Afghanistan Sadyr Japarov intends to resettle all ethnic Kyrgyz living in Afghanistan
President of Kyrgyzstan comments on possibility of placing US air base President of Kyrgyzstan comments on possibility of placing US air base
26 October, Tuesday
12:18
COVID-19: China to start vaccinating children as young as three COVID-19: China to start vaccinating children as young...
12:05
Recep Tayyip Erdogan not to expel ambassadors of 10 countries from Turkey
11:58
Authorities look for investors to build sports complex with wrestling rooms
11:26
Elections 2021: CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 31 international observers
11:14
Blogger Gulzat Mamytbek detained in Bishkek