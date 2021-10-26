Elections 2021: CEC of Kyrgyzstan accredits 31 international observers

The Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) has accredited 31 international observers. The Central Election Commission reported.

Representatives of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, the Regional Office of the Konrad Adenauer Foundation in Central Asia, the Supreme Election Council of Turkey obtained accreditation.

In total, 81 international observers from 25 states received permission from the CEC to monitor the elections of deputies.

Elections are scheduled for November 28 in Kyrgyzstan. At least 54 deputies of the Parliament are elected according to a proportional system (from open lists of candidates of political parties) in single electoral districts, 36 deputies are elected according to the majoritarian system in single-mandate constituencies.