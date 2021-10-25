17:04
USD 84.79
EUR 98.70
RUB 1.20
English

New First Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce appointed in Kyrgyzstan

The First Deputy Minister Seilbek Urustemov has been introduced today to the staff of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the ministry reported.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the country Akylbek Japarov signed the order on the appointment on October 20.

Seilbek Urustemov has extensive experience. He worked at the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic, at a department of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

Daniyar Imanaliev was relieved of his post as the First Deputy Minister of Economy due to appointment to another position.
link: https://24.kg/english/211549/
views: 149
Print
Related
31-year-old Arslan Stalbek uulu becomes mayor of Naryn
Son of Sadyr Japarov’s adviser appointed Secretary General of Football Union
Heads of districts to be appointed by president in Kyrgyzstan
Ulan Sarbanov becomes new head of State Financial Supervision Service
Personnel changes take place in Presidential Executive Office
Ex-head of OTRK Bakhtiyar Aliev appointed Chairman of Social Fund
New head of State Tax Service appointed in Kyrgyzstan
Akylbek Japarov appointed acting Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers
Suyunbek Kasmambetov appointed Secretary of State of Kyrgyzstan
28-year-old Altymysh Turatbekov becomes Deputy Chairman of Guarantee Fund
Popular
Kyrgyzstan’s NGOs are overly politicized, Sadyr Japarov believes Kyrgyzstan’s NGOs are overly politicized, Sadyr Japarov believes
Four men kidnap girl in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan Four men kidnap girl in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov to hold press conference for media President Sadyr Japarov to hold press conference for media
COVID-19: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan expects up to 300 new cases daily COVID-19: Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan expects up to 300 new cases daily
25 October, Monday
16:43
Powerlifter Ruslan Sakhbetov wins gold and two silver medals in Kazakhstan Powerlifter Ruslan Sakhbetov wins gold and two silver m...
16:30
Kumtor developments: Court denies motion for appeal as of right of Kyrgyzstan
15:48
Kyrgyzstanis to participate in U23 World Wrestling Championship in Serbia
15:41
Two residential areas of Bishkek to have no water tomorrow
15:30
New First Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce appointed in Kyrgyzstan