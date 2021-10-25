New First Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce appointed in Kyrgyzstan

The First Deputy Minister Seilbek Urustemov has been introduced today to the staff of the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the ministry reported.

The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the country Akylbek Japarov signed the order on the appointment on October 20.

Seilbek Urustemov has extensive experience. He worked at the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic, at a department of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

Daniyar Imanaliev was relieved of his post as the First Deputy Minister of Economy due to appointment to another position.