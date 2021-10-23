COVID-19: Delivery of Pfizer vaccine expected next week

Delivery of Pfizer vaccine to Kyrgyzstan under the international COVAX mechanism is expected on October 27. Press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

According to it, the day before, the minister Alymkadyr Beishenaliev visited the Republican Center of Immunoprophylaxis and inspected the conditions for storage and use of the vaccines, and also got acquainted with the readiness of the center’s employees to receive and transport the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine.

He visited other public health organizations of the republican level, and also instructed the heads of the State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance Service to pay special attention to the state and working conditions of PCR laboratories.

«We must be prepared for an epidemiological rise in incidence of seasonal viral diseases, including coronavirus infection. In this regard, it is currently planned to expand the laboratory units of the Department of Disease Prevention and State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance. In order to avoid long queues for PCR tests, we will constantly replenish the stock of necessary instruments and equipment,» the head of the Ministry of Health said.