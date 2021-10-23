President of Kyrgyzstan tells why Kamchybek Tashiev lives in state residence

Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev really lives in Ala-Archa-1 state residence. President Sadyr Japarov announced it at a press conference.

According to him, such a decision was made for the safety of Kamchybek Tashiev.

«Yes, he really lives in the state residence, in the state house. The head of the Department of Presidential Affairs and I decide who will live in the state residence. I gave permission because we have to ensure his safety. You can see how he works, the people themselves evaluate it. You cannot treat this in such a way that a person should give his heart and soul for the sake of the people, and let him stay outside unsafe. In this case, no one will work for the sake of the state,» Sadyr Japarov said.

Information appeared earlier on social and some media that the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan Kamchybek Tashiev lives in Ala-Archa state residence in a house built by the former president Almazbek Atambayev. According to the order of the head of state, the Chairman of the State Committee for National Security is included in the list of persons, who can live on the territory of the residence.