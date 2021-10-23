13:14
USD 84.79
EUR 98.70
RUB 1.20
English

Japarov: Strengthening relations with neighbors is one of our main tasks

Press conference of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov is being held at Ala-Archa-1 state residence. He noted that he was reporting on the work done from October 2020 to October 2021.

During his speech, the head of state dwelled on foreign policy. According to him, one of the priority tasks of the authorities is to strengthen relations with neighbors.

«As you know, in the last 3-4 years our relations with neighbors have deteriorated. We believe that the problem must be resolved by restoring dialogue and intensifying cooperation. I would like to note that relations with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have already risen to a new level. In addition, my visits to Russia and Turkey took place. There were several telephone conversations with the leadership of China. During the pandemic, they rendered us great assistance,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He announced that he was planning a trip to China.

«In addition, a working visit to European and Arab countries is planned. We are open to cooperation with all countries. I will take part in the summit on climate change in Glasgow,» Sadyr Japarov added.
link: https://24.kg/english/211397/
views: 116
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov: Elections are an opportunity to lustrate Parliament
Sadyr Japarov urges officials to take opportunity and go down in history
Sadyr Japarov: Civil service is not a place for personal enrichment
Japarov warns heads of districts about responsibility for unresolved problems
Sadyr Japarov to attend meeting of Council of Heads of Local Government Bodies
Sadyr Japarov opens small hydroelectric station in Sokuluk district
Sadyr Japarov promises tough requirements for new Cabinet of Ministers
EU Special Representatives to meet with Sadyr Japarov in Kyrgyzstan
Japarov addresses Kyrgyzstanis on occasion of anniversary of October events
Regions of Kyrgyzstan lack qualified legal assistance
Popular
Orhan Inandi’s case: The kidnapped was tortured in Bishkek Orhan Inandi’s case: The kidnapped was tortured in Bishkek
Members of drug gang supplying Afghan charas detained in Osh Members of drug gang supplying Afghan charas detained in Osh
Elections 2021: CEC accredits 50 international observers Elections 2021: CEC accredits 50 international observers
Elections 2021: Observers of OSCE / ODIHR mission arrive in Kyrgyzstan Elections 2021: Observers of OSCE / ODIHR mission arrive in Kyrgyzstan
23 October, Saturday
12:49
Kyrgyzstan continues delimitation of borders with neighbors Kyrgyzstan continues delimitation of borders with neigh...
12:29
President reports on fight against corruption, compensation of damage to state
12:23
Japarov: Strengthening relations with neighbors is one of our main tasks
12:16
Economic growth rate in 2020 becomes lowest in last 20 years
12:03
New York bankruptcy court approves $8 mln Chapter 11 loan for Kumtor Gold Co.