Japarov: Strengthening relations with neighbors is one of our main tasks

Press conference of the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov is being held at Ala-Archa-1 state residence. He noted that he was reporting on the work done from October 2020 to October 2021.

During his speech, the head of state dwelled on foreign policy. According to him, one of the priority tasks of the authorities is to strengthen relations with neighbors.

«As you know, in the last 3-4 years our relations with neighbors have deteriorated. We believe that the problem must be resolved by restoring dialogue and intensifying cooperation. I would like to note that relations with Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have already risen to a new level. In addition, my visits to Russia and Turkey took place. There were several telephone conversations with the leadership of China. During the pandemic, they rendered us great assistance,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He announced that he was planning a trip to China.

«In addition, a working visit to European and Arab countries is planned. We are open to cooperation with all countries. I will take part in the summit on climate change in Glasgow,» Sadyr Japarov added.