Drug Control Agency reports on large joint operations with Russia, Kazakhstan

Since the beginning of the year, employees of the State Agency on Drug Control of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan have carried out a number of large-scale special operations with their colleagues from Russia and Kazakhstan. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reports.

«Large-scale special operations were carried out jointly with the law enforcement agencies of Russia and the Republic of Kazakhstan, as a result of which 46,476 grams of hashish were seized on the territory of the Russian Federation and 7,700 grams of opium and 1,100 grams of hashish were seized on the territory of Kazakhstan,» the statement says.

The activities of international drug gangs consisting of citizens of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Russia were suppressed.

In addition to activities on countering drug trafficking, the state agency pays special attention to international cooperation.
