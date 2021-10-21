Japarov warns heads of districts about responsibility for unresolved problems

Heads of districts are henceforth responsible for unresolved local problems. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Local Government Bodies and Local State Administrations.

He said that he signed the law on local state administration and local government bodies. «You will have no excuses. This document delegates to you powers that contribute to resolving issues at the local level. Districts’ heads, change management methods and work,» the head of state said.

Sadyr Japarov also instructed to timely respond to citizens’ appeals.