12:26
USD 84.79
EUR 98.58
RUB 1.19
English

Japarov warns heads of districts about responsibility for unresolved problems

Heads of districts are henceforth responsible for unresolved local problems. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov announced at a meeting of the Council of Heads of Local Government Bodies and Local State Administrations.

He said that he signed the law on local state administration and local government bodies. «You will have no excuses. This document delegates to you powers that contribute to resolving issues at the local level. Districts’ heads, change management methods and work,» the head of state said.

Sadyr Japarov also instructed to timely respond to citizens’ appeals.
link: https://24.kg/english/211135/
views: 91
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov to attend meeting of Council of Heads of Local Government Bodies
Sadyr Japarov opens small hydroelectric station in Sokuluk district
Sadyr Japarov promises tough requirements for new Cabinet of Ministers
EU Special Representatives to meet with Sadyr Japarov in Kyrgyzstan
Japarov addresses Kyrgyzstanis on occasion of anniversary of October events
Regions of Kyrgyzstan lack qualified legal assistance
Sadyr Japarov tells about heaviness of millstones of Kyrgyz justice
Sadyr Japarov: Kyrgyzstan will not deviate from the democratic path
President Japarov lays flowers at monument to Kasym Tynystanov
Rapper Tata Ulan, who performed at October rallies, gets watch from president
Popular
Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in Antalya city Consulate General of Kyrgyzstan to be opened in Antalya city
Aida Kasymalieva to become official representative of Kyrgyzstan to UN Aida Kasymalieva to become official representative of Kyrgyzstan to UN
Personnel changes take place in Presidential Executive Office Personnel changes take place in Presidential Executive Office
9 villages in Kyrgyzstan receive $35,000 for implementation of social projects 9 villages in Kyrgyzstan receive $35,000 for implementation of social projects
21 October, Thursday
11:51
Japarov warns heads of districts about responsibility for unresolved problems Japarov warns heads of districts about responsibility f...
11:42
Municipal parking attendants hold rally in Bishkek
10:06
Sugar price grows by almost 2.5 soms since beginning of month in Kyrgyzstan
09:57
Fire breaks out at Royal Beach resort in Issyk-Kul region
09:48
1,200 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 212 - in serious condition