19:37
USD 84.79
EUR 98.85
RUB 1.19
English

Members of drug gang supplying Afghan charas detained in Osh

Officers of the State Agency on Drug Control detained members of a drug gang in Osh region, who were engaged in supply of Afghan charas. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«Police officers stopped a Daewoo Matiz car on the 5th kilometer of Osh — Alai highway in Osh region. A plastic bag with drugs was found in the trunk. Drugs were also found during the personal search of the driver and two passengers. The total weight of the seized Afghan hashish exceeded 2 kilograms,» the police said.

Two of the three detainees have been previously convicted. All of them were placed in the pre-trial detention center No. 5 of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan. Investigation is ongoing.
link: https://24.kg/english/211073/
views: 128
Print
Related
Member of drug gang detained with 13 kg of hashish in Kara-Suu
Three kilograms of hashish found in one of Bishkek stores
Kamchybek Tashiev about criminal pharmaceutical mafia
Resident of Vostok village grows 280 hemp bushes in his garden
Two border guards detained with drugs in Issyk-Kul region
Resident of Alamedin district detained with 3 kilograms of opium
80 online drug dealing stores detected in Kyrgyzstan for three years
Almost 250 kilograms of drugs seized from illegal trafficking for two months
8 kg of hashish found in house of member of drug gang in Chui region
Over 5 kilograms of drugs confiscated from drug courier in Batken region
Popular
New head of State Tax Service appointed in Kyrgyzstan New head of State Tax Service appointed in Kyrgyzstan
Camera traps in Kan-Achuu nature park capture rare animals Camera traps in Kan-Achuu nature park capture rare animals
New National Bank Chairman meets with heads of commercial banks New National Bank Chairman meets with heads of commercial banks
Former employee of Defense Ministry of Kyrgyzstan joins EEC Former employee of Defense Ministry of Kyrgyzstan joins EEC
20 October, Wednesday
18:21
Members of drug gang supplying Afghan charas detained in Osh Members of drug gang supplying Afghan charas detained i...
18:07
Monument to Isa Akhunbaev opened at National Hospital in Bishkek
18:00
Parliament accepts resignation of Ombudsman Tokon Mamytov
17:54
Bishkek hosts 1st meeting of Investment Council under City Hall
17:36
Elections 2021: CEC accredits 50 international observers