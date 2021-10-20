Members of drug gang supplying Afghan charas detained in Osh

Officers of the State Agency on Drug Control detained members of a drug gang in Osh region, who were engaged in supply of Afghan charas. Press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan reported.

«Police officers stopped a Daewoo Matiz car on the 5th kilometer of Osh — Alai highway in Osh region. A plastic bag with drugs was found in the trunk. Drugs were also found during the personal search of the driver and two passengers. The total weight of the seized Afghan hashish exceeded 2 kilograms,» the police said.

Two of the three detainees have been previously convicted. All of them were placed in the pre-trial detention center No. 5 of the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan. Investigation is ongoing.