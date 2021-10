Earthquake with a magnitude 3.5 was registered today at 7.04 on the territory of Issyk-Kul region. The Institute of Seismology of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

«The earthquake of magnitude 2.5 was felt in Kashat, Kok-Dobo, Grigorievka, Semenovka, Ananyevo villages in Issyk-Kul district, up to magnitude 2 — in Temirovka and Korumdu villages,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations said.

No casualties and destruction were registered.