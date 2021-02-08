Kyrgyz poets’ works published in English poetic almanac

Works by Kyrgyz poets were published in the poetic almanac Voices of Friends in London. The Eurasian Creative Guild reported.

According to it, the poetic collection Voices of Friends is the world’s only collection of Eurasian poetry in English. It is dedicated to the 250th anniversary of the English poet Walter Scott, who gained great popularity both in the territory of the former Soviet Union and around the world.

Voices of Friends is a partnership project between the Eurasian Creative Guild (London) and the prestigious British publishing house Hertfordshire Press.

The project involved 39 contemporary poets from 13 different countries of the Eurasian region, one of the most famous of them is the Kyrgyz poet Sooronbai Jusuev.

The laureates of the international competition Open Eurasia presented modern poetry of Kyrgyzstan:

Nargisa Karasartova — writer, translator, English teacher;

Bubuira Bektenova — member of the National Union of Writers of the Kyrgyz Republic;

Altynai Temirova — poet, playwright of cinema and theater, translator;

Sagyn Berkinalieva — winner of the eighth Open Eurasia Literary Festival in Brussels.

«Participation of Kyrgyz authors in such a large-scale project is certainly invaluable from a cultural point of view. The authors not only make an invaluable contribution to the development of creativity and literature in our country, but also contribute to the recognition of Kyrgyzstan far abroad,» the statement says.