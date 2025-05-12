16:47
Memorial sign to Hero of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Zhusuev unveiled in Bishkek

As part of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the Hero of the Kyrgyz Republic and participant of the Great Patriotic War Sooronbai Zhusuev, a memorial sign in his honor was installed in Togolok Moldo Park. The press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy reported.

Sooronbai Zhusuev is a People’s Poet of the Kyrgyz Republic, a holder of the Order of Manas of III degree, and a laureate of the Toktogul State Prize.

The event was attended by government officials, as well as relatives, contemporaries of the poet, writers, cultural figures and fans of Zhusuev’s work.

Deputy Minister Timurlan Azhymaliev noted that the poet’s creative heritage is an integral part of the national identity and cultural code of the Kyrgyz people, and his deep philosophical thoughts brought Kyrgyz poetry to the top.

Sooronbai Zhusuev was born on May 15, 1925 in Kyzyl-Zhar village, Kara-Kuldzha district, Osh region. During the Great Patriotic War, he served as a signalman in the legendary 8th Guards Division named after Ivan Panfilov. He was wounded twice.

After the war, he graduated from the Osh State Pedagogical Institute, then the Maxim Gorky Literary Institute in Moscow. He worked in the editorial offices of newspapers and magazines, the Writers’ Union of Kyrgyzstan. The poet’s first poem was published in 1943. In total, he published more than 30 books in the Kyrgyz language and 14 in Russian. His works have been translated into many languages, dozens of poems have been set to music.

Sooronbai Zhusuev has been awarded many titles and awards:

  • The title of People’s Poet of the Kyrgyz Republic;
  • The Order of the Great Patriotic War of I degree;
  • The Order of Manas of III degree;
  • The medals «For Courage» and «Dank»;
  • The title of «Hero of the Kyrgyz Republic»;
  • The badge of merit «Ak Shumkar».

He was an honorary citizen of Bishkek and Osh, an honorary professor of a number of universities. Two schools in Osh region have been named after Zhusuev.

He died on February 4, 2016 in Bishkek and was buried at Ala-Archa cemetery.
