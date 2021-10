Ulan Sarbanov has been appointed the new head of the State Service for Supervision of Financial Market. Website of the organization says.

The First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Arzybek Kozhoshev has already introduced Ulan Sarbanov to the team. He was the head of the State Service for Supervision of Financial Market before his appointment to the post.

Ulan Sarbanov was the Chairman of the National Bank from 1993 to 2006.