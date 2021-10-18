Kyrgyzstanis to have four days off in November

Kyrgyzstanis will have four days off in a row in November. Press service of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development informed 24.kg news agency.

The country marks the Days of History and Memory of the Ancestors on November 7 and 8. The ministry explained: since November 7 falls on Sunday, according to the law, the day off is transferred to a working day on November 9.

Thus, Kyrgyzstanis working on a five-day schedule will rest for four days in a row — on November 6, 7, 8 and 9.

In November 2017, the Parliament declared November 7 and 8 as Days of History and Memory of the Ancestors, and the former president Almazbek Atambayev approved the introduction of the state holidays.