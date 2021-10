Ex-general director of OTRK Bakhtiyar Aliev was appointed the head of the Social Fund. The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers for Social Issues Edil Baisalov introduced Bakhtiyar Aliev to the team today.

Bakhtiyar Aliev headed the Public TV and Radio Broadcasting Corporation from December 2020 to October 15, 2021.

Former Chairman of the Social Fund Zhanybek Orozaliev resigned on October 9.