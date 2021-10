An earthquake hit Osh region of Kyrgyzstan last night. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

«An earthquake occurred in Osh region on October 17 at 22.19. It was felt in Chimbai, Makmal, Karool, Uzgen villages (up to magnitude 3) and in Kara-Dyikan, Sheraly, Kurshab, Ak-Dzhar, Myrza-Ake villages — up to magnitude 2.5,» the message says.

No casualties or destructions were registered.