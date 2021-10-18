Film from Kyrgyzstan wins main prize at Mobile Blockbuster Festival

Film from Kyrgyzstan won the main prize at the International Mobile Blockbuster Festival. Website of the film festival says.

The main winner of this season in «Best Film» nomination (short film up to 12 minutes) was a team from Kyrgyzstan with a video called «Present for Future».

Participants from 16 countries of the world sent 58 works this year.

Mobile Blockbuster Film Festival took place in Kazakhstan for the third time. This is a festival of short films shot on a smartphone. The theme of this year’s festival is «The Spirit of Freedom». The works of the participants were assessed by a jury consisting of professionals of the film industry, production and direction.

In 2020, Kyrgyzstanis won four awards at the festival.