New National Bank Chairman meets with heads of commercial banks

The Chairman of the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan Kubanychbek Bokontaev met with the heads of commercial banks of Kyrgyzstan and the Union of Banks. Press service of the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic reports.

Participants of the meeting discussed current issues of the banking sector development. Kubanychbek Bokontaev noted that the recovery of the Kyrgyz economy is proceeding at a moderate pace.

The negative consequences of the coronavirus pandemic in the country and the region still remain a limiting factor.

For the fastest revival of economic activity, in the opinion of the head of the National Bank, it is necessary to continue working to support the real sector of the economy. Kubanychbek Bokontaev also pointed out the need to boost the development of the digital infrastructure of banking services, introduction of innovative banking operations and digital payment technologies with a thorough analysis of all associated risks.