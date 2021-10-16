Sadyr Japarov invites CIS observers to monitor parliamentary elections

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov invited the mission of observers from the CIS and other organizations to monitor the parliamentary elections. Presidential press service reported.

«Ensuring and protecting the electoral rights and freedoms of citizens is one of the most important principles of the country’s democratic development,» Sadyr Japarov said at a regular meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth held in a videoconference format.

He stressed that Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to the activities of the Commonwealth on monitoring the election processes in the CIS countries. He informed that elections of deputies of the Parliament are scheduled for November 28, 2021 in the republic.

«I am convinced that the missions of observers from the CIS and other organizations will be traditionally representative and will take an active part in monitoring the parliamentary elections in our country,» the head of state said.