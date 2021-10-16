09:56
USD 84.80
EUR 98.41
RUB 1.19
English

Sadyr Japarov invites CIS observers to monitor parliamentary elections

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov invited the mission of observers from the CIS and other organizations to monitor the parliamentary elections. Presidential press service reported.

«Ensuring and protecting the electoral rights and freedoms of citizens is one of the most important principles of the country’s democratic development,» Sadyr Japarov said at a regular meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth held in a videoconference format.

He stressed that Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to the activities of the Commonwealth on monitoring the election processes in the CIS countries. He informed that elections of deputies of the Parliament are scheduled for November 28, 2021 in the republic.

«I am convinced that the missions of observers from the CIS and other organizations will be traditionally representative and will take an active part in monitoring the parliamentary elections in our country,» the head of state said.
link: https://24.kg/english/210617/
views: 73
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan invites CIS countries to send humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Sadyr Japarov touches upon border problems at meeting of CIS Heads of State
Elections 2021: 9 out of 23 parties deposit electoral pledge
Sadyr Japarov to participate in meeting of Council of CIS Heads of State
EU expects freedom of expression, pluralism in parliamentary elections
128 single-mandate candidates announce participation in election campaign
Elections 2021: Three parties, number of associations form another coalition
Iskender Matraimov intends to run for parliamentary deputy seat
Elections 2021: Polling station opened in Hungary for the first time
Elections 2021: Mobile groups start working abroad
Popular
Preliminary composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan (list) Preliminary composition of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan (list)
Relevant committee approves new composition of Cabinet of Ministers Relevant committee approves new composition of Cabinet of Ministers
Kyrgyzstan swears in new government Kyrgyzstan swears in new government
President of Kyrgyzstan signs decrees on appointment of new Cabinet of Ministers President of Kyrgyzstan signs decrees on appointment of new Cabinet of Ministers
16 October, Saturday
09:32
Sadyr Japarov invites CIS observers to monitor parliamentary elections Sadyr Japarov invites CIS observers to monitor parliame...
09:27
18-year-old Kyrgyzstani dies in Antalya
15 October, Friday
18:25
Kyrgyzstan invites CIS countries to send humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
18:15
Sadyr Japarov touches upon border problems at meeting of CIS Heads of State
17:50
Member of drug gang detained with 13 kg of hashish in Kara-Suu
17:38
Kyrgyzstan asks Turkey for motor boats and training of divers
17:23
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts 2nd intervention in October