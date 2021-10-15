Member of drug gang detained with 13 kg of hashish in Kara-Suu

At least 13 kilograms of hashish were found in the car of a member of a drug gang in Kara-Suu district of Osh region. Press center of the State Committee for National Security reports.

The detention took place on October 14 in Toloikon village. The fact was registered under article 267 «Illegal manufacture of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and their analogues for the purpose of sale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The detainee was placed in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security.

Investigative and operational measures continue to identify other persons involved in the illicit drug trafficking.