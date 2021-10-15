18:38
USD 84.80
EUR 98.51
RUB 1.18
English

National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts 2nd intervention in October

The day before, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan entered the foreign exchange market for the second time in a month with intervention. Official website of the bank says.

It is noted that $10 million were sold with settlements on the date of the transaction and $20.2 million — with settlements different from the date of the transaction. Since the beginning of the month, the National Bank has spent $37.8 million on maintaining the som’s rate.

In total, since the beginning of the year, the National Bank has conducted eight interventions, selling $348,950,000.

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic enters the foreign exchange market with interventions to stabilize the situation in the foreign exchange market.
