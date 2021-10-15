National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts 2nd intervention in October

The day before, the National Bank of Kyrgyzstan entered the foreign exchange market for the second time in a month with intervention. Official website of the bank says.

It is noted that $10 million were sold with settlements on the date of the transaction and $20.2 million — with settlements different from the date of the transaction. Since the beginning of the month, the National Bank has spent $37.8 million on maintaining the som’s rate.

In total, since the beginning of the year, the National Bank has conducted eight interventions, selling $348,950,000.

The National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic enters the foreign exchange market with interventions to stabilize the situation in the foreign exchange market.